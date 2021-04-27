Tiaa Fsb Acquires 362 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 458.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.32, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered The Kraft Heinz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.79.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

