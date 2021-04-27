Tidex Token (TDX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $126.00

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Tidex Token has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $126.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tidex Token has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. One Tidex Token coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000532 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.00 or 0.00062895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.60 or 0.00277774 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004601 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $586.40 or 0.01053627 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00027456 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $401.05 or 0.00720600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,649.79 or 0.99989432 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tidex Token Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Tidex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tidex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tidex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

