Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Has $9.17 Million Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,668 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 4.5% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBDO. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,318,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,625,000 after purchasing an additional 289,861 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,789,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 154,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 907,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDO remained flat at $$26.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 200,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,354. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day moving average of $26.20. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

