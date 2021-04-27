Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC Sells 340 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial makes up 1.2% of Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,993,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 76,241 shares during the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

CINF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.78. 4,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,184. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average is $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $46.07 and a 12-month high of $111.00.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Featured Article: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.