Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (TCYMF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS: TCYMF) recently:

4/16/2021 – Tingyi (Cayman Islands) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2021 – Tingyi (Cayman Islands) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Tingyi (Cayman Islands) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Tingyi (Cayman Islands) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $2.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. operates as the manufacturer and retailer of instant noodles, beverages and baked goods in the Peoples' Republic of China. The Company markets its products majorly under the brand name Master Kong. Its instant noodle products include Noodles with Braised Beef, Noodles with Spicy Beef, Noodles with Stewed Mushroom and Chicken and Noodles with Fresh Shrimp and Fish. Tingyi offers RTD tea, bottled water and fruit juice as its major products under its beverage business. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Tianjin, Peoples' Republic of China. "

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.83. Tingyi has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $2.07. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

