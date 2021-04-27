TMX Group (TSE:X) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $128.74

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$128.74 and traded as high as C$137.56. TMX Group shares last traded at C$136.68, with a volume of 84,727 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$148.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$146.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$149.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$144.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$148.57.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$132.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$128.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.86.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.44 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$219.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$216.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TMX Group Limited will post 7.0100008 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.

About TMX Group (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.