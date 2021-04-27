Tokenlon Network Token (LON) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18.83 Million

Tokenlon Network Token (CURRENCY:LON) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One Tokenlon Network Token coin can now be purchased for $5.37 or 0.00009693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenlon Network Token has a market capitalization of $123.15 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Tokenlon Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tokenlon Network Token has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tokenlon Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00067119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00020527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00065505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $451.25 or 0.00813866 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.09 or 0.00097564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,568.69 or 0.08240076 BTC.

Tokenlon Network Token Coin Profile

LON is a coin. Tokenlon Network Token’s total supply is 110,126,897 coins and its circulating supply is 22,915,475 coins. Tokenlon Network Token’s official message board is medium.com/tokenlon. Tokenlon Network Token’s official website is tokenlon.im/lon. Tokenlon Network Token’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon.

According to CryptoCompare, “LON is a utility token issued by the Tokenlon DEX, used to align all ecosystem stakeholders and incentivize participation and expansion of the ecosystem. Currently, it’s hard to find the best price as liquidity is fragmented over the whole DEX market. Tokenlon solves this by aggregating multiple liquidity sources, including professional market makers off-chain and automatic market makers (such as Uniswap, Curve) on-chain, automatically selecting the best trading venue for the user. The net fees collected by Tokenlon are used to buyback LON on the open market, and transferred to the treasury and staking reward pool.LON holders enjoy fee discounts and governance rights by participating in the staking. In return, the stakers receive LON as staking reward.As long as the total LON is within the maximum cap, each buyback triggers LON mint, which is used as rewards in the Tokenlon Incentive Plan.LON is held in the treasury pool governed by the community, used to develop and promote the development of the Tokenlon ecosystem.Tokenlon's governance is opened in stages with decision-making power gradually handed over to the community. Participate on Snapshot. “

Buying and Selling Tokenlon Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenlon Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenlon Network Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenlon Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tokenlon Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tokenlon Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.