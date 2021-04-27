Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Topcon Corporation develops and sells positioning, eye care and smart infrastructure products. Positioning products include GNSS receivers, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and IT site management solutions; Eye care products comprise 3D optical coherence tomography systems, retinal cameras, ophthalmic digital image filing systems, auto refractometers/auto kerato-refractometers, slit lamps, computerized tonometers, lens edgers and meters and ophthalmic laser photocoagulators.; infrastructure products consists motorized robotic total stations, imaging stations, mobile mapping systems, 3D laser scanners, data collectors, theodolites, levels/digital levels, self-leveling construction lasers, pipe lasers and asset management systems. Topcon Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

TOPCF opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 1.37. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $6.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Topcon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $323.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Topcon will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

