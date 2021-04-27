Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.00

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.00 and traded as high as $13.05. Toray Industries shares last traded at $12.93, with a volume of 16,798 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toray Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.02.

Toray Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRYIY)

Toray Industries, Inc manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.