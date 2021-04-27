TotemFi (TOTM) 24-Hour Volume Tops $69,643.00

TotemFi (CURRENCY:TOTM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. TotemFi has a market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $69,643.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TotemFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002824 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TotemFi alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00062755 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00283871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.25 or 0.01004055 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.90 or 0.00726286 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00025606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.52 or 1.00223339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TotemFi Coin Profile

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,850,000 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.

Buying and Selling TotemFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TotemFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TotemFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TotemFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.