Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) & MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Head to Head Survey

Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Touchstone Bankshares has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A N/A MainStreet Bancshares 17.17% 8.22% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Touchstone Bankshares and MainStreet Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Touchstone Bankshares N/A N/A $3.29 million N/A N/A MainStreet Bancshares $63.67 million 2.47 $13.95 million $1.69 12.33

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Touchstone Bankshares.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Touchstone Bankshares and MainStreet Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Touchstone Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.4% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats Touchstone Bankshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, youth checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits. It also provides personal lending solutions comprising mortgages and construction loans, variable rate home equity lines of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, personal loans, and personal lines of credit; and business loans and business lines of credit. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, card, treasury, and financial planning services. It has 11 branches in Southern and Central Virginia; and 2 branches and a loan center in Northern North Carolina. The company was founded in 1906 and is based in Prince George, Virginia.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising car loans, term loans, credit cards, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company provides payment service and deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It operates through a network of seven branches located in Herndon, Fairfax, Fairfax City, McLean, Clarendon, and Leesburg, Virginia, and one branch in Washington, the District of Columbia; and provides automated teller machine transaction services at approximately 55,000 locations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

