Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 1,029 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

CLX traded down $1.13 on Tuesday, hitting $186.69. 3,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,695. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.38.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 60.33%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

