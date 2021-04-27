Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Buys 363 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up about 1.9% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 26,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 6,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $95.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $98.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 330,526 shares of company stock valued at $27,887,215 over the last 90 days. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.71.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

