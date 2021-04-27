Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Purchases 335 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOCU. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $230.80. The company had a trading volume of 15,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $212.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.61 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares in the company, valued at $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $1,195,206.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 209,871 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,116.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

