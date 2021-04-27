Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,987 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

Shares of PEP opened at $142.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average of $140.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $196.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

