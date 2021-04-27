Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 429.0% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $242.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.27 and its 200 day moving average is $223.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $182.66 and a 1 year high of $242.54.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

