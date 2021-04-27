TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group cut TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TPI Composites from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on TPI Composites from $47.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $59.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.23 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.35.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $465.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.10 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bryan Robert Schumaker sold 52,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $2,664,899.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,094.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Siwek sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $182,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,412 shares in the company, valued at $5,565,347.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,716 shares of company stock worth $3,036,334. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth about $1,057,000. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in TPI Composites during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,373,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 953.4% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 8,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 10.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 314,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 29,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

