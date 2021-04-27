Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its target price boosted by Telsey Advisory Group from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSCO. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $190.95 on Monday. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $99.04 and a 1 year high of $191.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $175.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.59.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,546,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $492,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the first quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,398,000 after purchasing an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,429,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,016,000 after purchasing an additional 20,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $160,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.