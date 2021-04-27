Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 16,598 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,188% compared to the average volume of 1,289 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Barclays increased their target price on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

PBF Energy stock opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $18.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.95.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($4.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.41) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

