Traders Purchase Large Volume of Mimecast Call Options (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 1,289 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,244% compared to the typical volume of 55 call options.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MIME shares. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Colliers Securities cut their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.11.

In other news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 905,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,828 shares in the company, valued at $265,174. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,992,325 in the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIME. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Mimecast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MIME opened at $45.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $36.52 and a 52 week high of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mimecast will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

