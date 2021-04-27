TravelNote Market Capitalization Achieves $48,461.87 (TVNT)

TravelNote (CURRENCY:TVNT) traded 60.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. During the last week, TravelNote has traded 299.2% higher against the dollar. One TravelNote coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. TravelNote has a market cap of $48,461.87 and approximately $206.00 worth of TravelNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00275041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.94 or 0.01036093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54,802.12 or 0.99798892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TravelNote’s total supply is 2,333,333 coins and its circulating supply is 2,153,333 coins. The official website for TravelNote is ico.travelnote.io. TravelNote’s official Twitter account is @TravelNote2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TravelNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TravelNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TravelNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

