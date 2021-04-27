Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 53.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $33.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

