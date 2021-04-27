Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Stock Position Lifted by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Tri-Continental makes up approximately 4.8% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $15,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TY opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $33.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

