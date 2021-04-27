Tribe Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.93 Million (TRIBE)

Tribe (CURRENCY:TRIBE) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 22.1% against the US dollar. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $355.58 million and $31.93 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tribe coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00002604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.68 or 0.00066713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00020328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00063394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $430.91 or 0.00783828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.93 or 0.00096273 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,453.00 or 0.08100056 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe is a coin. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 248,364,400 coins. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeToken is a decentralized platfrom design to bring ease and transparency to the charity industry. It uses cryptocurrency tokens to enable instant and verifiable donations. Using TribeToken users can create their own charity and donate to other charities. TRIBE is an ERC20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and is used for transactions within the TribeToken Platform. “

Buying and Selling Tribe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.