TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:TNET traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.30. 3,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,434. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.56. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.56.

TNET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $31,942.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,347.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $982,277.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,536,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 95,883 shares of company stock worth $7,787,302. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

