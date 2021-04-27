Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Has $112.12 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843,473 shares during the quarter. Liberty Global comprises 15.1% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned 0.76% of Liberty Global worth $112,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,672,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,362,000 after purchasing an additional 593,285 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,417,000 after acquiring an additional 169,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,112,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,907,000 after buying an additional 578,700 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,903,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,634,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,604,000 after buying an additional 513,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBTYK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.94. The stock had a trading volume of 42,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,128. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $26.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 17.20%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

