Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $618,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,989,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth about $19,627,000.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group stock opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $22.35 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.33.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TCOM. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.