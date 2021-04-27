Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $47.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $43.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCOM. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

TCOM opened at $39.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $618,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the third quarter worth about $2,989,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $19,627,000.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

