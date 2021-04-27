TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Downgraded by Wedbush

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

TSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriState Capital from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSC opened at $23.64 on Friday. TriState Capital has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $783.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. TriState Capital had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 16.39%. Equities research analysts expect that TriState Capital will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TriState Capital by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

