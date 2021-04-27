Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Given New $140.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at TD Securities from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 49.86% from the stock’s current price.

TRRSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Trisura Group from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.60.

TRRSF remained flat at $$93.42 during trading on Tuesday. 21 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.51.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

