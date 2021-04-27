TROY Achieves Market Capitalization of $215.53 Million (TROY)

TROY (CURRENCY:TROY) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 27th. In the last seven days, TROY has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One TROY coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges. TROY has a market cap of $215.53 million and approximately $18.27 million worth of TROY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00062293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.97 or 0.00274713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $572.95 or 0.01042601 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.14 or 0.00715391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54,863.75 or 0.99835841 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TROY’s genesis date was October 15th, 2019. TROY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,405,660,523 coins. TROY’s official Twitter account is @troytrade. The official website for TROY is troytrade.com. The official message board for TROY is medium.com/troy-trade.

According to CryptoCompare, “Troy Trade is a global prime broker specialized in crypto trading and asset management. It provides crypto brokerage services for institutional clients and professional traders with revolutionary products, including spot & margin trading, derivatives, data, custody, lending and staking in one account. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TROY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TROY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TROY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

