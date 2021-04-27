TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $458.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.23 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

TrueBlue stock traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.22. 15,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,682. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $23.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $117,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Taryn R. Owen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,057 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,249.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrueBlue from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of TrueBlue from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of TrueBlue from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries.

