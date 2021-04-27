Truist Financial Corp Acquires 1,317 Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,135 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.18% of Select Bancorp worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Select Bancorp by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 381,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in Select Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 315,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 37,590 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 135,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,759.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SLCT opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.21 million, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.83. Select Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $5.98 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 million. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Select Bancorp Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

