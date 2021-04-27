Truist Financial Corp Buys Shares of 6,522 Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Otter Tail by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,932,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,957,000 after purchasing an additional 41,966 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 775,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,395,000 after buying an additional 120,845 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 412,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Otter Tail by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. 46.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $47.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 71.89%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.