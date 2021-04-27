Truist Financial Corp Invests $309,000 in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 185.8% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 347,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,257,000 after purchasing an additional 226,199 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $2,828,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 47,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at $3,891,000.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $111.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.66.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

