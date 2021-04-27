Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $902,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF stock opened at $186.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $101.03 and a 1 year high of $186.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.85.

