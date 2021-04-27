Truist Financial Corp Takes Position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VVNT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of VVNT stock opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 90.71 and a beta of 0.41. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $25.10.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $332.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

