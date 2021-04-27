Truist Securiti Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, April 25th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

RF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Regions Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.61.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.60. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Regions Financial by 20.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 105,335 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 79.8% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

