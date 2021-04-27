TrustSwap (SWAP) Trading Up 20.5% Over Last 7 Days

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. Over the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. TrustSwap has a market capitalization of $346.26 million and $4.89 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00007918 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TrustSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00065274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00021102 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.27 or 0.00060334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.27 or 0.00742836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00094625 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.20 or 0.07887344 BTC.

TrustSwap Coin Profile

TrustSwap is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,806 coins and its circulating supply is 81,773,706 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

TrustSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrustSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.