TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will announce sales of $510.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $509.00 million and the highest is $512.95 million. TTM Technologies posted sales of $497.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $523.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTMI. Truist increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.75 to $19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTM Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 922,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,441. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.75. TTM Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Douglas L. Soder sold 55,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $837,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,493,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd B. Schull sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,086,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTMI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in TTM Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

