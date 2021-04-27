Tufton Capital Management Invests $183,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Tufton Capital Management acquired a new position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $82,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.21.

GE stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.06. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

