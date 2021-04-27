Tufton Capital Management Takes Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 610 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $464,603,000 after acquiring an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intuit by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after acquiring an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

INTU opened at $418.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $396.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.41. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.30 and a 12-month high of $423.74. The firm has a market cap of $114.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

