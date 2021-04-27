Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Shares Gap Up to $48.58

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.58, but opened at $52.20. Turning Point Brands shares last traded at $52.13, with a volume of 1,976 shares.

TPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 127.49 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $105.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.