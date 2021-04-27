Tuya Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TUYA) Quiet Period To End on April 27th

Tuya’s (NASDAQ:TUYA) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, April 27th. Tuya had issued 43,590,000 shares in its IPO on March 18th. The total size of the offering was $915,390,000 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During Tuya’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Tuya in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Tuya in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TUYA opened at $20.35 on Tuesday. Tuya has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Tuya Company Profile

Tuya Inc engages in the cloud and application development business. It provides purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators.

