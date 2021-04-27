Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TWTR. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an in-line rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.63.

Shares of TWTR opened at $66.72 on Monday. Twitter has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,083 shares of company stock valued at $5,052,261. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

