U Network (UUU) Market Capitalization Hits $10.77 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $2.97 million worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, U Network has traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One U Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000038 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Profile

U Network is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. U Network’s official website is u.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

U Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

