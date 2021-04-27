U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $34.72 Million in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,434,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,000. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación makes up approximately 1.1% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.07.

NYSE VLRS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,498. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $16.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.22.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

