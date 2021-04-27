U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $92,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DRIP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $877,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DRIP stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.89. 51,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,291,649. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bear 2x Shares has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $108.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93.

