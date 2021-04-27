U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 10,000 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,905,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 628,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Renaissance Capital raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on AngloGold Ashanti from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AngloGold Ashanti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.26.

NYSE:AU traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.27. 57,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,566. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $38.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.4805 per share. This is a positive change from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. AngloGold Ashanti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.66%.

About AngloGold Ashanti

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

