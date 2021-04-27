U S Global Investors Inc. Takes Position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 6,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Shares of IYR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.49. 192,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,422,672. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.79. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.44 and a fifty-two week high of $98.87.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

